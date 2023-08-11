Hot air balloons fill sky above Bristol during annual fiesta

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Dozens of balloons took part in a mass ascent at Ashton Court Estate on Friday morning

Hot air balloons fill the Bristol skyline during the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta (Ben Birchall/PA)
Hot air balloons fill the Bristol skyline during the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta (Ben Birchall/PA)

Dozens of hot air balloons have transformed the skyline during the 45th Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

More than 50 balloons took part in a mass ascent at Ashton Court Estate, where the popular event takes place, on Friday morning.

Bristol International Balloon Fiesta 2023
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Dozens of hot air balloons are inflated ahead of lift off (Ben Birchall/PA)
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Bristol International Balloon Fiesta 2023
(Ben Birchall/PA)

Hundreds of fans were up early to watch the first balloons lift off shortly before 7am after strong winds caused Thursday evening’s mass ascent to be cancelled.

Half a million visitors are expected to descend on Bristol as it hosts Europe’s largest annual meeting of hot air balloons.

Bristol International Balloon Fiesta 2023
Hot air balloons are inflated during the mass ascent at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta 2023. Picture date: Friday August 11, 2023.
Bristol International Balloon Fiesta 2023
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Bristol International Balloon Fiesta 2023
(Ben Birchall/PA)

From Thursday to Sunday, more than 100 colourful balloons of all shapes and sizes from across the world will be involved.

Special shaped balloons – including Thomas the Tank Engine, Sonic the Hedgehog, Snow White and a Piggy Bank – are also taking part.

A balloonist tests his burner ahead of Friday morning's mass ascent (Ben Birchall/PA)
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Bristol International Balloon Fiesta 2023
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Bristol International Balloon Fiesta 2023
(Ben Birchall/PA)

Mass ascents take place at dawn and dusk during the fiesta, which are watched by thousands of people.The first of the popular nightglows, in which the balloons are illuminated in time to music, was held on Thursday evening with the second taking place on Saturday.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News