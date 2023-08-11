Former mayor jailed for raping woman

Aigars Balsevics

A former mayor has been jailed for six years and six months for raping a woman.

Pub landlord Aigars Balsevics became Conservative mayor of Wisbech in Cambridgeshire in May 2020, serving until the following year.

The 42-year-old went to his victim’s home on May 24 2021 and raped her despite her crying and repeatedly telling him no, Cambridgeshire Police said.

When she tried to get away, Balsevics stopped her from leaving the room and raped her again.

After the attack, the woman contacted two friends who arrived at the property and Balsevics left.

The woman reported what happened to police and Balsevics was arrested in the early hours of the following day, May 25.

Balsevics, of Burcroft Road, Wisbech, denied two counts of rape but was found guilty on both charges following a trial at Peterborough Crown Court, Cambridgeshire Police said.

He was sentenced at the same court on Friday to six years and six months in prison, the force said.

Speaking after sentencing, Detective Constable Katie Housham said: “I would like to commend the victim for her bravery throughout the court process.

“I hope the conviction and subsequent jail sentence will help her as she tries to rebuild her life.

“Balsevics ignored her repeated pleas for him to stop and even refused to let her leave when she tried to get away.