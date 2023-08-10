Yorkshire Post owner signals interest in buying Daily Telegraph newspaper

The Daily Telegraph Masthead

The owner of the Scotsman and the Yorkshire Post has indicated it could be interested in buying the Daily Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph if the papers are put up for sale later this year.

National World said it “will consider participating in a sale process” if owners Lloyds decide to sell Telegraph Media Group.

Lloyds took charge of the titles, and the Spectator magazine, earlier this year after the Barclay family, which at the time owned the publications, were unable to pay their debts to the bank.

The bank is widely expected to sell the titles in order to recoup its money, with several potential buyers being linked to the deal already.

The NUJ said on Thursday that it plans to ballot National World members on a potential strike (Niall Carson/PA)

In a statement to shareholders on Thursday, National World said: “National World notes media speculation that it is a possible participant in the sale process surrounding Telegraph Media Group and its associated titles.

“As the company has previously announced, its growth strategy is rooted in actively exploring opportunities to build its business through acquisitions and implementing its new operating model for owned assets.”

It added: “The board continues to evaluate accretive opportunities to grow the business and will consider participating in a sale process for Telegraph Media Group as and when such a process formally commences.

“There can be no certainty that an acquisition will take place nor as to the terms of such an acquisition.”

National World is a regional publisher which took over JPI Media in 2021, giving it titles including the Yorkshire Post, the Scotsman, the Portsmouth News and the Sheffield Star, among others.

Separately on Thursday, the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) said it would ballot its 300 members at National World on a potential strike.

The union said it would recommend they vote to strike after National World offered a 4.5% pay rise.

National World bought the Yorkshire Post’s parent company in 2021 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“The company’s pay award had been repeatedly rejected by more than a dozen NUJ chapels representing hundreds of National World journalists, followed by a vote of no confidence in David Montgomery, executive chairman,” the NUJ said.

“Despite talks with the publisher, including through Acas negotiations, urging an improved pay package, uplifts to minimum rates and efforts to improve pay disparities, National World has failed to present an enhanced pay award for journalists.

“The NUJ has repeatedly raised concerns over redundancies at the publisher after more than 50 journalists had their roles placed at risk.