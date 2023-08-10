Third of employers see rise in staff working from home

Retirement survey

More than a third of employers have seen an increase in staff working from home compared with 2022 and after the rise in the cost of living, new research suggests.

A survey of more than 1,000 employers by the conciliation service Acas found that more than one in seven said there had been a significant increase.

Acas chief executive Susan Clews said: “The cost-of-living pressures are impacting many people and it is unsurprising that over a third of employers have seen an increase in staff working from home.

“For some workers, the cost of commuting is eating into their budgets while for others, going to their workplaces saves on home energy costs.

“It’s important for businesses to work with staff to agree suitable ways of working for specific roles, taking account of individual circumstances and regularly reviewing arrangements.”

Home or hybrid working can help businesses attract and retain staff who value this flexibility and so they remain more competitive, said Acas.

Acas advised employers to have a flexible working policy to explain how someone can request it, how job roles will be assessed and how decisions will be made.