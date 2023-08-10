Man arrested on suspicion of burglary after dachshund Twiglet taken from home

Twiglet the dachshund

A man has been arrested on suspicion of taking a miniature dachshund called Twiglet from her home.

CCTV footage showed a masked man smashing a patio door and taking the 16-month-old pet from her home in Catmere End, Saffron Walden, Essex at around 3pm on July 26.

Twiglet was reunited with her owner the following day thanks to a member of the public who got in touch after spotting a police appeal.

Essex Police said on Thursday that, following work with Bedfordshire Police, a 46-year-old man from Bedfordshire had been arrested on August 4 and questioned on suspicion of burglary.

Twiglet the dachshund was taken from her home in Catmere End, Saffron Walden (Essex Police/PA)

He remained on police bail for the matter while an investigation continued, but police said he had been charged and remanded in custody over unrelated matters.

A spokesman for Braintree CID said: “We continue to work with colleagues in Bedfordshire as we pursue a number of key lines of inquiry in relation to this incident.

“I know there was a significant level of concern and sympathy for the victims of this burglary and our investigation is progressing.