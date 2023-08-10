Man appears in court over stabbing outside British Museum

Police outside British Museum

A man has appeared in court charged with causing grievous bodily harm after a stabbing outside the British Museum.

Brady Wilson, 37, was arrested shortly after the incident on Tuesday when a man queueing to enter the museum was allegedly stabbed in the arm.

Wilson, of no fixed abode, appeared at Highbury Corner magistrates court on Thursday charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and three charges of possession of a knife blade or pointed article in a public place.

Police near the British Museum in London following the incident (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The British Museum was evacuated and shut to the public in the aftermath of the stabbing, while local shopkeepers described seeing “blood everywhere” along the busy Great Russell Street in central London.

London Ambulance Service said its medics treated the victim at the scene for his arm injury “before taking him to a major trauma centre as a priority”.