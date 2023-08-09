What the papers say – August 9

British newspapers

A new deal with Turkey, remembering the late Queen and hackers breaking into Britain’s voting register made Britain’s front pages on Wednesday.

The Daily Express says the Government has struck a new deal with Turkey in an effort to stop people smugglers.

The Daily Mirror pays tribute to Sinead O’Connor alongside a story on the Prince and Princess of Wales, who will pay tribute to the late Queen in September.

Metro and the Daily Mail feature a story on hackers breaking into Britain’s voting register and accessing the details of more than 40 million people.

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? Election chief admits: We were hacked CYBER RAID ON 50M VOTERS

MAIL: TWO data breaches that just defy belief

The Daily Telegraph reports the number of civil servants earning more than £100,000 has nearly doubled.

The front page of today's Daily Telegraph: Pay freeze 'loophole' doubles £100,000 mandarins

Britain has imposed its toughest sanctions on Vladimir Putin’s allies, The Independent says.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Britain imposes toughest sanctions on Putin allies

The Times and i lead with a new weight-loss jab could help reduce heart problems.

TIMES: Weight-loss drug can cut heart attacks and strokes

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports Google and Universal are in talks over licensing music made by AI.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 9 August

The public could receive hundreds of millions in compensation in the first class action claim against water companies, according to The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 9 August 2023: Water companies face £800m legal action over raw sewage allegations