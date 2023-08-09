Diane Abbott criticised over tweet about drowned migrants

And to think that Sir Keir Starmer campaigned for this person to be made our Home Secretary.

We all know that you can’t take Labour seriously on immigration or national security, but what a shame they also seek to exploit tragedies like this to push their warped agenda. pic.twitter.com/DYxqgkvZ3w

— Brendan Clarke-Smith MP (@Bren4Bassetlaw) August 9, 2023