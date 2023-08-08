Man who fled to Bulgaria to escape terrorism charges jailed after return to UK

David Bodill

A man who fled to Bulgaria after bomb-making manuals and videos of beheadings and terrorist attacks were found on his laptop has been jailed after being extradited back to the UK.

David Bodill failed to show up at a court hearing last year after police discovered various chemicals and notes about how to mix them to create an explosive at his home in Buxton, Derbyshire, on March 2 2020.

Analysis of the 29-year-old’s devices also found extremist material from both extreme right-wing and Islamic terror organisations which showed attacks, beheadings and bomb-making tutorials, Derbyshire Police said.

After being charged, he failed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court last October and later told police he had fled to Bulgaria with no intention of returning.

He was arrested by Bulgarian authorities in January 2023 and extradited back to the UK for his trial at Manchester Crown Court, where a jury found him guilty of an offence under section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act 1883.

He was jailed for two years and six months at the same court on Monday.

Detective Sergeant Frank Fraser, from Counter Terrorism Policing East Midlands (CTPEM), said: “The substances and downloaded bomb-making materials possessed by David Bodill are very concerning.

“Not only had he researched and written his own notes on bomb-making, but had also searched for and downloaded extreme footage from various terrorist groups.

David Bodill depicted at an earlier court hearing (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

“While he did not appear to have any significantly extreme political views, his interest in such matters – combined with his bomb-making materials and handbooks – makes for a dangerous individual.

“We welcome both the verdict and sentence and hope it sends a clear message that we will do all we can to ensure the safety of our communities.

“We have seen an increasing number of people being exposed to extremist material online and I would urge anyone who has any concerns about any of the family or friends who may be exhibiting concerning behaviour to report it.”

When Bodill’s home in Carlisle Road was searched, police also found a laptop which had terrorist bomb-making manuals on it and searches for how to make gunpowder.

The case was then handed over to CTPEM, who found more extremist material.