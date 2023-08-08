80 people evacuated from homes after ‘hazardous materials’ found in Glasgow flat

Police stock

Around 80 people have been evacuated from homes and a bomb disposal team is on the scene after “hazardous material” was found in a flat in east Glasgow, Police Scotland said.

Police arrived at the flat on Altyre Street, Shettleston shortly after 5pm on Monday evening and remained onsite well into Tuesday morning.

The Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) is at the scene as police try to determine the nature of the materials.

Chief superintendent Alan Waddell said on Monday night: “Enquiries are at an early stage but I would like to reassure the local community that the significant multi-agency response to this incident will continue overnight.

“I would like to thank those affected for their co-operation and advise that everything is being done to allow those evacuated back into their homes as soon as it is safe to do so.

“This incident has caused disruption to many people and I would urge members of the public to avoid the area at this time.”

Alytre Street, Dalness Street, Ard Street and Trainard Avenue remained closed overnight.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 5.39pm on Monday, 7 August to reports of an incident involving suspected hazardous materials at a property on Altyre Street, Glasgow.