EasyJet summer school bids to challenge gender stereotypes in aviation

An easyJet plane

Airline easyJet is launching a new summer flight school in a move aimed at tackling gendered stereotypes of pilot and cabin crew jobs and inspire more young people to consider a career in aviation.

The airline said its research suggested two out of five youngsters believe a pilot is a job exclusively for men.

Children aged seven to 12 will be invited to go behind the scenes at easyJet’s training centre for hands-on experience with pilots, and to take the controls of an Airbus A320 flight simulator.

A survey of 2,000 parents and their children found two-thirds believe there are misconceptions that being a pilot is a job for men rather than women, while most parents said gender stereotypes of jobs start at primary school age.

Jane Storm, chief people officer at easyJet, said: “We’re delighted to be taking families behind the scenes with our new Summer Flight School, not only to offer a unique and exciting day out during the school holidays, but also one we hope will inspire the next generation of pilots and cabin crew, showing young people that their aspirations don’t have to be limited by outdated stereotypes and help broaden their horizons.