What the papers say – August 6

British newspapers

A striking picture of an emotional Helen Housby dominates the front page of the Sunday Times as the England netball team celebrates getting through to its first ever World Cup final.

The newspaper’s main front page story suggests Home Secretary Suella Braverman believes Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is now the biggest threat to Britain’s national security.

SUNDAY TIMES: Iranian state ‘now biggest threat to UK’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/JDmy277MZg — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 5, 2023

The Sunday Telegraph also focuses on security with the claim that Chinese electric cars imported to help Britain reach net zero targets could allow Beijing to spy on British citizens.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'China ‘will use electric cars to spy on Britain’'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/SqozD7FfEn — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 5, 2023

Ms Braverman also features on the Sunday Express front page which reports that she has accused Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s “cronies” of trying to sabotage asylum laws.

The Independent alleges thousands of asylum claims are being removed from the system by the government after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak vowed to clear the backlog.

The Mail on Sunday reports analysis that says bosses of firms which have fuelled the cost-of-living crisis have raked in more than £100 million in pay and perks.

MAIL ON SUNDAY: Fat cats cash in #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/LEOrOugoDU — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 5, 2023

In the Sunday Mirror, celebrity chef Jamie Oliver backs calls for free school meals to be provided to struggling children all year round rather than just in term time.

An investigation by The Observer finds the majority of prisons are providing inadequate conditions or unacceptable treatment in a system which the newspaper says is in crisis.

On a lighter note, the Daily Star on Sunday jokes about Britain’s wet and windy summer by suggesting people will be “stunned” when sunshine and soaring temperatures arrive this week.