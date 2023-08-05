Nurse criticises emergency response to Yorkshire floods as Storm Antoni hits UK

A view of the street flooded with water

A nurse has criticised the emergency response to his town being hit by flooding following heavy rainfall as Storm Antoni swept across the UK.

Paul Jones-King, 47, who has lived in Loftus, North Yorkshire, for 18 years, said he is “angry” and “really frustrated” after his home was flooded on Saturday due to the town’s drainage system – which he said is “not able to cope” with heavy rainfall.

Mr Jones-King, who said this is the second time in three years that the town has suffered with flooding due to heavy rain, claimed the response from authorities had been “poor”.

“I just want to cry to be honest with you,” Mr Jones-King told the PA news agency.

“I’m a nurse, I finished a night shift this morning, was sat having a cup of coffee before I was due to go to bed, and literally within 10 minutes your house is flooding.

Paul Jones-King said it has been the second time in three years that the town has suffered with flooding (Paul Jones-King/PA)

He added: “Everyone is just arguing among themselves, no-one has done anything, and we’ve flooded again.”

Mr Jones-King estimated that around 20 properties in the nearby area will have been affected by the flooding.

Paul Jones-King said he had spent the day ‘scooping water’ in his house (Paul Jones-King/PA)

He criticised both the Environment Agency and Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council over the incident.

He said: “It really is down to the Environment Agency to come up with a solution rather than just saying, ‘unfortunately you’re in a flooded area’.”

He added: “It’s a real poor response from Redcar and Cleveland Council. There’s no support, they’ve dumped some bags, and that’s it, they’ve gone.

“Delivering sandbags seven hours after an event is just a complete waste of time for everybody.”

Mr Jones-King said that it took “a good few months” to recover from the flooding that occurred three years ago, adding that he feels “stuck in limbo” as further heavy rainfall from Storm Antoni is forecast for the rest of the day.

Paul Jones-King claimed his local authority delivered sandbags ‘seven hours after the event’ (Paul Jones-King/PA)

A spokesman for the Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council said: “The council responded immediately when called out to the need for help and a crew was deployed to the scene by early morning. Further crews were mobilised throughout the morning as the scale of the flooding became apparent.

“The crews were at the scene all day to work with the emergency services to keep people safe. This work included making roads safe to use, clearing gulleys to allow the water to run away and providing help to residents to protect their homes.