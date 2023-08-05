King enjoys wee dram at Highland Games

Mey Highland Games

The King enjoyed a wee dram as he visited a Highland Games.

Charles, 74, visited the Mey Highland Games in the village of John O’Groats in the far north of Scotland – which is believed to be among the country’s smallest.

The monarch, who is chieftain of the games, wore a traditional kilt with a green tweed jacket, a matching waistcoat and red woollen socks.

Upon arrival, he appeared relaxed and took time to shake hands with and wave at members of the public.

The King speaks to well wishers during the Mey Highland Games (Robert MacDonald/PA)

Once seated in the front row of the marquee, he put on sunglasses and enjoyed a glass of whisky as he watched the spectacle – which included a traditional caber toss and a tug of war.

The first Mey Games was held in the nearby village of Mey in 1970 to celebrate the late Queen Mother’s 70th birthday.

As guest of honour on the day, she declared the event a success and encouraged its organisers to make it an annual event.