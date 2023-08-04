Man arrested after elderly woman stabbed to death

Police tape

A man has been arrested after an elderly woman was stabbed to death.

The woman, in her 70s, was found with what are believed to be knife wounds at a property in Kirk Close, West Ashby, Lincolnshire, at around 12.30pm on Thursday.

Lincolnshire Police said that she was pronounced dead at the scene and her next of kin have been informed.

A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and remains in police custody.

The force said a large police presence will remain in the area while inquiries are ongoing, with officers “working diligently to understand what happened”.