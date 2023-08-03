UK nationals arrive in France following evacuation from Niger

A group of British nationals left Niger on a French flight last night. They were met in Paris by British and French teams.

We've worked closely with @francediplo to support the evacuation, and are grateful for their help.

UK Ambassador @CMInglehearn and a core team are on the… pic.twitter.com/hmYOS1MS8D

— Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (@FCDOGovUK) August 3, 2023