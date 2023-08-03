Thames Valley Pc admits sexual activity with 13-year-old girl

A generic image of a Thames Valley Police car (Tim Ockenden/PA)

A police officer has admitted to penetrative sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl.

Pc Luke Christopher Horner, of Thames Valley Police (TVP), travelled to Rushden, Northamptonshire while off duty to commit the offence on June 11 this year.

In a hearing at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, the 24-year-old, who is based in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual activity with a child.

A second count, of making an indecent image of a child, was removed from the indictment, with prosecutor Ben Gow claiming this offence formed part of the sexual activity.

He also said the defendant recorded the act on his victim’s phone.

He said: “I understand that the pleas are entered on the basis he did record [the sexual activity] and the phone was in his hand.

“The phone was not his phone, it was belonging to the child in question.

“It can be seen in his hand in the video.

“We regard this as one of the culpability features of the offence in question.”

Wearing a light grey suit, white shirt and blue tie, Horner spoke only to confirm his identity and enter his plea over a video link from HMP Peterborough, in Cambridgeshire.

Charges against Horner were brought by Northamptonshire Police, but TVP has suspended him from duty and has launched a separate misconduct investigation.

The force has also referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).