Donelan accuses Labour MP of misleading public with ‘fake image’ of Sunak

Cheers!

Now the UK is an independent nation, we're able to simplify the alcohol duty system. So that's exactly what we've done.

This will protect the price of your pint at the pub and support British businesses.

I was out at the #GBBF today to spread the good news ?? pic.twitter.com/qs6YI0tCkd

— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) August 1, 2023