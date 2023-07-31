Two men deny murdering 21-year-old whose body was found in country path

Owen Fairclough's family said he was a 'loving young man' (Family Handout/Derbyshire Police/PA)

Two men have denied murdering a 21-year-old whose body was found on a country path.

Owen Fairclough was found dead on the path near Risley Lane, Breaston, Derbyshire on June 23.

At a hearing at Derby Crown Court on Monday, Jack Towell and David Oswald pleaded not guilty to his murder and having an offensive weapon.

Co-defendant Jason Hill was not asked to enter pleas.

Adjourning the case, Judge Shaun Smith KC said: “Your case is provisionally adjourned for trial until January of next year.

“Whether or not it is a trial on that date depends on the investigation.”

Towell, 21, of Castle Boulevard, Nottingham, appeared in court in an all-grey tracksuit, with Oswald, 30, of Granville Square, Birmingham, appearing via video link from HMP Nottingham.

Both will face trial at the same court on January 22 next year.

Hill, 21, of Derby Road, Risley, also appeared via video link from HMP Nottingham.

All three were remanded into custody and will appear again at Derby Crown Court on October 23.

In a statement released by Derbyshire Police in June, Mr Fairclough’s family said: “Owen was a loving young man. He loved his family and his job.

“He was a homely, kind person who loved cooking.

“Owen had his whole future to look forward to and really wanted his own family one day.