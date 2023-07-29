What the papers say – July 29

British newspapers

Environmental issues, a rise in council costs for those with two homes and record profits for airlines made up the front pages across Britain on Saturday.

The Guardian leads with another warning from scientists, who urge politicians not to abandon clean air policies.

Guardian front page, Saturday 29 July 2023: Don’t abandon clean air policies, warn scientists pic.twitter.com/Db5sbOWPJY — The Guardian (@guardian) July 28, 2023

People who own two homes with have to pay double the council tax in new laws that are set to hit half of all properties, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: Council tax to double for second home owners

The financial side of holidays leads the FT Weekend, which says airlines have pulled in record profits as passengers ignored the rising ticket costs.

Just published: Front page of the FTWeekend, UK edition, for Saturday/Sunday 29th/30th July

The Independent reports on accusations that Home Secretary Suella Braverman has made plans to house migrants in marquees.

INDEPENDENT: 'Migrant marquees' – a new low in UK's Stop the Boats war

The i says Sir Keir Starmer has had another boost in the polls, due to Rishi Sunak’s retreat from his net zero plans.

Saturday's front page: Poll boost for Starmer as Sunak backtracks on net zero

Chief constables will promise to take every crime seriously after ‘years of overlooking’ low level offences, The Times reports.

The Daily Mail relays a message from senior Tory politicians telling Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to “get off the fence” over the Ulez levy.

The Daily Express says the Army is being blamed over delays in housing migrants.

Saturday's front page: Army under fire over delays in housing migrants

The mother of James Bulger has hit out at a ‘sick’ AI deepfake of her late son talking about his murder, the Daily Mirror reports.