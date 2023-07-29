Major search under way after person ‘swept into water off Anglesey’

File image of stormy waves in Trearddur Bay.

A major search is under way after a person was reportedly swept into the water from rocks in Anglesey, North Wales.

HM Coastguard is coordinating the response after the incident at Trearddur Bay on Saturday.

An HM Coastguard helicopter and RNLI lifeboats from Trearddur Bay are involved in the search.

Holyhead, Moelfre and Rhosneigr coastguard rescue teams are also helping, as are North Wales Police and Wales Ambulance Service.

North Wales Police officers are currently supporting colleagues from H M Coastguard at an incident in the Trearddur Bay area of Anglesey. Members of the public are kindly requested to stay away from the area for the time being. Thank you pic.twitter.com/yfpZClkDTt — North Wales Police (@NWPolice) July 29, 2023

It comes after North Wales Police earlier said there was a “serious police incident currently ongoing at Ravens Point, Trearddur Bay”.