Farage continues account closure crusade with new website

I’m launching a new campaign to fight back against the big banks that have let us down.

We need to understand the scale of this national scandal. Together, we can form a powerful group to lobby government.

You can visit the campaign website here: https://t.co/zm0d8IZyyU pic.twitter.com/QQXWO9FNEW

— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 29, 2023