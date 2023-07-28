What the papers say – July 28

British newspapers

Environmental, banking and political issues vie for attention as no single story dominates the front pages of Friday’s newspapers.

A warning from UN secretary general Antonio Guterres that “the era of global boiling has arrived” as July is on track to be the world’s hottest month on record leads The Guardian, which says the prospect is “terrifying”.

The i opts for the same story over a picture of wildfires.

There is another dramatic picture on the front of the Daily Mirror with children playing on a pile of old clothes on the coast in Ghana, showing what the paper calls “the real cost of our throwaway fashion”.

The Daily Telegraph also opts for an environmental story with former prime minister Sir Tony Blair warning that the British public cannot be asked to carry the “huge burden” of moving towards net zero.

A wildfire picture under the headline “Global Boiling” also makes the front of the Metro, but it leads on the resignation of Coutts bank chief executive Peter Flavell in the turmoil following its “de-banking” of Nigel Farage.

The same story leads the Financial Times, which says he resigned after “accepting blame for Farage furore”.

The Times turns its attention to immigrants as it reports Home Secretary Suella Braverman has bought marquees to house up to 2,000 people on disused military sites.

The Duke of Sussex is on the front page of the Daily Mail – alongside a picture of Sir Mick Jagger at his “wild 80th birthday bash” – which says part of his phone-hacking claim against News Group has been thrown out by a High Court judge.

Sir Mick also features on the front of the Daily Express, which says Labour are considering a change of heart on the pension triple lock.