Six teenagers deny murdering stab victim, 14

They will go on trial in November for the murder of Gordon Gault in Newcastle.

Six youths have denied murdering a 14-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed.

Gordon Gault died in hospital six days after he was knifed in the Elswick area of Newcastle last November.

An 18-year-old, four 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old appeared in the dock at Newcastle Crown Court where they each denied murdering the boy on November 15.

They all denied a separate offence of wounding with intent, said to have been on a different youth, six days before the murder.

They will stand trial on November 14 and the defendants were remanded to secure or local authority accommodation.

