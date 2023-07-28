Men sentenced for selling unauthorised Covid-19 tests during pandemic

Person carries out a Covid swab test

Two men have been sentenced for selling unauthorised Covid-19 tests during the pandemic.

Ron Huss-Smickler, 41 from Birmingham, and Steven Lawrence Beckford, 39 from Edgbaston, bought the non-certified Covid-19 tests from Chinese shopping website Alibaba in March 2020.

They then sold the tests online to customers in the UK, Europe, and the USA, through their business, Be Corona Safe.

The tests were split down into individual kits, with the pair even making fake instructions pamphlets and adding fake CE markings purporting that the kits met the European Conformity requirements.

They also applied to the Medicine and Healthcare products Regulatory Authority (MHRA) for emergency use authorisation, and continued to say that they were waiting for approval even after the MHRA refused authorisation.

However, there was no evidence that the test kits even worked when used in the way they were advertised.

Huss-Smickler was sentenced to 18 months in jail and Beckford received a four-month sentence, suspended for two years.

Both men have also been disqualified from acting as a company director.

Sarah Melo, specialist prosecutor from the CPS said the men tried to “capitalise” on the fears of the public during a global crisis.

“The defendants quickly spotted an opportunity in the early stages of the pandemic, which was in reality an attempt to capitalise on the fears of the general public amid a global crisis,” she said.

“They carried on their business aware that what they were doing was wrong, and their stated intention was to make huge profits.

“There was no evidence that the test kits worked when used in the way they were advertised, but this did not deter them selling them without any regard to the welfare of their customers.