No medical cause given for Sinead O’Connor’s death – coroner’s court

Sinead O’Connor death

No medical cause was given in the death of Sinead O’Connor and an autopsy will be carried out, London Inner South Coroner’s Court has said.

The result of the autopsy may not be available for several weeks, according to a statement on the court website.

The coroner was notified of the death on Wednesday, after police found the Grammy-winning singer unresponsive at a home in south London.

The death of the Irish star at the age of 56 is not being treated as suspicious.

Sinead O’Connor (Peter Jordan/PA)

The statement from the court said: “The death of Sinead O’Connor in Lambeth was notified to the coroner on Wednesday July 26 2023.

“No medical cause of death was given. The coroner therefore directed an autopsy to be conducted. The results of this may not available for several weeks.

“The decision whether an inquest will be needed will be decided when these results are known and submissions have been heard from the family.