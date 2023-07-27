Gun fanatic handed whole-life sentence for murder of Met custody sergeant

Louis de Zoysa court case

A cannabis user who shot dead a custody sergeant while handcuffed in a police cell has been handed a whole-life sentence.

Gun fanatic Louis De Zoysa was convicted of murder last month, after jurors were shown distressing CCTV footage of the 26-year-old using a legally-bought revolver to gun down Sgt Matt Ratana.

Sgt Ratana died in hospital despite the efforts of medical staff, after being struck by two bullets in a holding cell in Croydon, south London, in September 2020.

Sgt Matt Ratana (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The jury which convicted De Zoysa, a former tax office data analyst, was not told that a shortened infantry rifle, numerous types of ammunition, a pipe gun and a dummy launcher were found at his rented property after the killing.

Sentencing De Zoysa at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, High Court judge Mr Justice Jeremy Johnson told him: “You acted in cold blood. You intended to kill Sergeant Ratana.

“You aimed the gun at his chest at near point-blank range. Even as he fell you re-aimed and fired a second shot at him.

Louis De Zoysa was given a whole-life term (Metropolitan Police/PA)

“The aggravating factors outweigh the mitigating factors. There is therefore no justification to depart from the starting point of a whole-life order.”

De Zoysa, who is expected to be held at HMP Belmarsh in south-east London, showed no obvious reaction as he was told he will spend the rest of his life in prison.