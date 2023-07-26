That looks very much like my husband, says Queen as King is depicted in pie form

Pie depicting the King

The King met his likeness in pie form when he toured the Sandringham Flower Show with the Queen – who gave the pastry portrait the thumbs up.

Charles and Camilla came across the baked attraction when they visited the annual event first staged 140 years ago to showcase the horticultural skills of royal workers on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

The show now judges a range of exhibits, from flowers and vegetables to cakes and other baked treats, and visitors can also enjoy other attractions, from motorcycle and falconry displays to stalls highlighting local charities and organisations.

Camilla laughed as she spotted the pie depicting her husband the King (Daniel Leal/PA)

The rudimentary pie had been entered in the category “a dainty dish to set before a king”, and featured a face with large ears and a crown.

When Camilla saw the entry, which was not placed, she joked: “That looks very much like my husband.”

The couple arrived at the show in the traditional carriage and spent much of their time greeting the crowds patiently waiting behind barriers.

Charles met with well-wishers during his time at the show (Daniel Leal/PA)

In the tent showcasing the Sandringham Women’s Institute (WI), which the late Queen supported as president, the couple were given some homemade sweet treats like slices of cake.

Yvonne Browne, vice-president of the Sandringham WI, expressed her hope that Camilla will follow in the late Queen’s footsteps and become president.