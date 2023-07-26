Dozens of cyclists set off on ride to remember murdered MP Jo Cox

Jo Cox

The parents of murdered MP Jo Cox have waved off around 80 cyclists taking part in a 288-mile bike ride in her memory.

The riders, aged 15 to 77 and including 31 women, set off on Wednesday from the Princess Mary Athletics Stadium in Cleckheaton in the Batley and Spen constituency Mrs Cox represented until her murder in 2016.

They are due to reach Buxton in Derbyshire on Wednesday evening and arrive in London on Sunday, climbing a total of 15,000 feet along the way.

And they're off! First day of the Jo Cox Way and the weather is looking fine! The riders are rainsing money for the work of the @jocoxfoundation and More in Common Network, you can make a donation below! https://t.co/ZD7soa79mN pic.twitter.com/wAqxTpxFQJ — The Jo Cox Way (@thejocoxway) July 26, 2023

The ride aims to keep alive the legacy of the former Labour MP, who was shot and stabbed by a far-right terrorist, by promoting community spirit and supporting causes that were important to her, organisers said.

Mrs Cox’s parents, Jean and Gordon Leadbeater, said: “We’re thrilled that The Jo Cox Way becomes more popular each year.

“To see so many people of all ages from so many different backgrounds making such an amazing effort to remember Jo is wonderful.

Riders gather for the start of The Jo Cox Way 2023 (The Jo Cox Way/PA)

“Every year the cyclists show that Jo’s values of fairness and respect, and that we have ‘more in common’, are as important now as ever.”

They added: “The ride is really important for our family because it shows what an impact Jo had, and still has, on different individuals and communities.”

Mrs Cox’s sister Kim Leadbeater, who was elected to represent her sister’s old seat in a 2021 by-election, said: “Cycling has enormous physical and mental health benefits and also helps combat loneliness and isolation – causes Jo was passionate about.

Kim Leadbeater MP addresses riders ahead of The Jo Cox Way 2023 (The Jo Cox Way/PA)

“It isn’t just for middle-aged men in Lycra – it’s for everyone.”

Kath Lyons, 77, from Glusburn in North Yorkshire, is taking part in the ride for a second time.

She said: “I feel just as excited as last year.

“I’m dreading the hills on the first day but one of the great things about cycling with a group is how supportive everyone is.

“The camaraderie is amazing; everybody encourages everyone else to do the best they can.”