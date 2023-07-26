CAA workers to be balloted on industrial action in pay dispute

Workers at the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) are to be balloted on industrial action in a dispute over pay.

Prospect said it is the first time a ballot on industrial action has taken place at the CAA.

The union said CAA staff have been facing a cost-of-living crisis, with pay having fallen in real terms by 37.2% since 2011.

Prospect said its members have been offered a 5% pay rise for the coming year.

Prospect general secretary Mike Clancy said: “More than a decade of real-terms pay cuts have led to a cost-of-living crisis for our members at the CAA.

“Their goodwill in taking a pay cut during the initial stages of the pandemic to enable their employer to continue to function has not been met in kind by the CAA.