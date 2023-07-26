Acclaimed Irish singer Sinead O’Connor dies aged 56

Sinead O'Connor

Sinead O’Connor has died at the age of 56, her family have told Irish media.

The Dublin-born singer was propelled to international stardom in 1990 with her version of the hit ballad Nothing Compares 2 U.

A statement from O’Connor’s family reported by RTE and The Irish Times, said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead.

“Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he was “really sorry” to hear of O’Connor’s death, saying her music was “loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare”.

Irish deputy prime minister Micheal Martin hailed O’Connor as “one of our greatest musical icons and someone deeply loved by the people of Ireland, and beyond”.

The Tanaiste added: “Our hearts goes out to her children, her family, friends and all who knew and loved her.

Sinead O’Connor in 2007 (Niall Carson/PA)

Born Sinead Marie Bernadette O’Connor in Glenageary, County Dublin, in December 1966, the singer had a difficult childhood.

She released her first critically acclaimed album The Lion And The Cobra in 1987.

Her second studio album, I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, followed in 1990 and continued the singer’s success as it received glowing reviews.

It contained the hit single Nothing Compares 2 U, originally written by Prince, but O’Connor made it her own and it topped the charts in countries around the world.

An artwork featuring O’Connor at the Hard Rock Cafe in Dublin (PA)

She is survived by three children.

Last year her son, Shane, died at the age of 17.

His body was recovered in the Bray area of Wicklow, Ireland, after he was reported missing.

The singer later cancelled all upcoming live performances for the rest of 2022 due to her “continuing grief” following the death of her son.