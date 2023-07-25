Pupils in smaller towns have better educational attainment on average – ONS

School pupils

Pupils in small towns in England have better educational attainment on average than their peers in larger towns and cities, an analysis has suggested.

Students from cities outside London – except from Brighton and Hove – do less well than pupils from towns of all sizes across England, according to research by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The analysis, which looks at the educational attainment of pupils who sat their GCSEs in the 2012 to 2013 school year, said differences in incomes are part of the reason why young people in smaller towns secured better outcomes.

Smaller towns in England have a higher average attainment score partly because a larger share of these towns have low levels of income deprivation, the research suggested.

The ONS used a score that summarises the educational attainment of young people at different points throughout their education to compare towns.

A score of 0 was the average score of all areas, while negative scores reflected poorer than average performance and positive scores reflected better than average attainment.

The ONS analysis, which uses Longitudinal Education Outcomes (LEO) data collected by the Department for Education (DfE), concluded that small towns had an average score of 0.4 and large towns had an average score of -0.9.

While smaller towns had a better average score, they also saw the widest range in scores, the research found.

Thurnscoe in South Yorkshire had a score of -10, while Chorleywood in Hertfordshire had a score of 9.4.

Just 36% of pupils in Thurnscoe achieved five A* to C grade GCSEs including English and Maths in the school year of 2012 to 2013, while 87% did in Chorleywood, the analysis suggested.

Among the top 10% of towns in England with the highest educational attainment scores, none had high levels of income deprivation, the ONS said.

The ONS looked at the cohort of students who sat their GCSEs in the 2012 to 2013 school year as “they are the most recent pupils for whom data exists on their progress after school, up to age 22 years”.

Richard Prothero, ONS statistician, said: “It’s the first time ONS has looked at young people’s educational attainment by the size of town in which they went to school.

“Those in smaller towns generally did better than those in larger towns, while those in cities, other than London and Brighton and Hove, typically had lower attainment than those in towns.