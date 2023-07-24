Drug-driver jailed for 12 years for killing a father and his two-year-old son

John and Lewis Woodcock

A drug-driver who killed a father and his two-year-old son after running a red light and reaching speeds of up to 82mph has been jailed for 12 years.

Nottinghamshire Police said James Gibson also undertook other vehicles and consistently broke the 30mph speed limit before driving onto the wrong side of the road, killing 44-year-old John Woodcock and toddler Lewis Woodcock.

John, known to family and friends as Dan, was travelling with Lewis along Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley, near Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, on January 15 last year, when an Audi driven by Gibson hit their vehicle side-on.

In a statement released after Gibson was jailed at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday, police said the 31-year-old had been taking cannabis before the crash, and had alcohol in his system below the legal limit.

James Gibson, who was jailed for 12 years.(Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

Another car travelling behind Mr Woodcock’s, which had family of three inside, was also hit, leaving them with minor injuries.

Nottinghamshire Police said in a statement: “It was established by the Forensic Collision Investigator that Gibson had travelled through a red light, undertaken vehicles and consistently exceeded the 30mph speed limit reaching speeds of up to 82mph.

“At three separate locations on Gibson’s route towards the collision site speeds of 82mph, 75mph and 52mph were recorded for Gibson, despite the speed limit at these locations being 30mph.”

Gibson, of Mapletoft Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, had to be cut from his car by firefighters and had multiple fractures, later claiming he had no memory of the crash.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and was also banned from driving for 18 years.

Investigator Louise Melbourne, from Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “James Gibson’s driving and actions on this day took a well-loved husband, son, brother, friend, and adored grandchild from their family and friends.

“No family should ever have to go through what their family has and still goes through daily. And that suffering was completely avoidable.

“Gibson got behind the wheel of his car not only with alcohol in his system but drugs too.

“I want to send a strong reminder to anyone thinking about getting behind the wheel of a vehicle after taking drugs or drinking – think of Dan and Lewis, and the utter devastation you could cause by your selfish actions.”

Mr Woodcock’s wife Caroline, paying tribute to her husband and son after the court hearing, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to finally say thank you to everyone who has been there for me over this past year.

“I would also like to say special thanks to the people who tried to help Louie and Dan on the night of this tragic accident, the innocent bystander, police, ambulance crew, doctors, and nurses.

“I know we didn’t get the outcome we had hoped for, but I know all these people tried their very best to help my boys.

“The two amazing ambulance staff who were there for me whilst we waited, I will never forget you and everything you did for me.