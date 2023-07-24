Bars of gold located after National Party makes complaint to authorities

Garda sign

Garda inquiries are being carried out into claims that gold was taken from the reserves of the National Party in Ireland.

It is understood that bars of gold have been located by Irish police, roughly estimated to be worth 400,000 euro.

Party leader Justin Barrett said on Monday that “a considerable quantity in gold” had been removed from the party’s vault in Dublin and that An Garda Siochana had been contacted.

The party said the gold reserve was intended for a “mishap, or more particularly, a collapse in the value of fiat currency”.

The National Party is a Eurosceptic, anti-abortion party which has no representatives in the Irish parliament.

It is understood that inquiries are being carried out into who owns the gold.

In a statement, An Garda Siochana said it does not comment on third-party statements or named individuals.