Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary charged with three terror offences

Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary has been charged with three terror offences, police have said.
The 56-year-old was charged on Sunday with directing a terrorist organisation, being a member of a prescribed organisation and addressing meetings to encourage support for a proscribed organisation.
Khaled Hussein, 28, who lives in Canada, has been charged with membership of a proscribed organisation.
Choudary was arrested in east London on July 17, while Hussein was detained at Heathrow having arrived on a flight the same day.
They were held under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and remanded in custody.
They will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later on Monday.