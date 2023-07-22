Pilates fans enjoy blend of whisky and goats at special tasting event

Whisky tasting with pygmy goats

Pilates fans experienced a class with a difference after being clambered on by pygmy goats while taking part in a whisky tasting event to mark an important milestone.

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS) created the experimental event as part of a programme to mark their 40th anniversary last Friday at Bellcraig Farm, near Glenrothes, Fife.

Five pygmy goats named Maggie, Mabel, Hazel, Fergus and Angus; clambered over attendees while they focused on their pilates poses.

Organisers said the goats are well looked after and their wellbeing was considered throughout the session.

Mabel sniffs out a bottle of Goatmeal whisky (The Scotch Malt Whisky Society/Peter Sandground/PA)

The session was part of the society’s attempt to host events in unconventional ways and unique environments like staging a whisky tasting inside a sauna.

Goat Pilates has become popular in the US and just one studio in Scotland offers the unconventional class.

Jo Munro at the Pilates Attic in Edinburgh hosted the event and guided participants through pilates techniques with the goats.

Attendees tried three drams all with a summer theme.

Helen Stewart, SMWS Head of Brand Marketing & Membership, said: “At the society we love to experiment with different environments in which to taste whisky.

“Creating unique settings is such an exciting way to host sensory experiences. It’s fascinating to see how these events affect the appreciation of whisky.

“The trend for goat pilates has swept the nation and it felt like the perfect, adventurous idea for a whisky tasting.

“At SMWS, we continue to bring adventurous whisky fans together to explore the flavours of whisky and enjoy sensory experiences.