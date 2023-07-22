England fans cheer as Lionesses beat Haiti in opening World Cup match

Fans watch England v Haiti

England football fans cheered on the Lionesses to victory as they made an nervy start to their World Cup campaign.

The Lionesses, looking for back-to-back success after winning the Euros last year, edged to a 1-0 win over Haiti in their opening Group D match thanks to a Georgia Stanway penalty.

Emily Taylor, 45, from Cheshire, was among the diehard fans who travelled to Brisbane, Australia, for the opener and to soak up the “welcoming” atmosphere.

England fans celebrate their first goal in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Group D match between England and Haiti (Steven Paston/PA)

Ms Taylor, who travelled with her wife Mel, said: “I absolutely did expect this sense of community because we go to lots of games in the UK.

“It’s just such a good bunch that is so welcoming. Everyone is so friendly.

“This is what happens when the Lionesses go abroad. We take the people with us.

“We have had a lot of injuries but to see how the girls have progressed from last year going into the Euros, doing so fantastically well and getting the whole nation behind them and here we are a year later where some people do say we are the favourites, or top four or up there – you couldn’t ask for anything more exciting.”

Fans showed up in their England shirts and their faces painted in the colours of St George’s flag to watch the match on big screens back home.

Job done ✅ Three points from our first #FIFAWWC fixture! pic.twitter.com/qKHB0cKCpU — Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 22, 2023

Supporters watched a screening at the Kings College Fields, Ruislip, despite the gloomy start to the summer holidays with cloud, rain and wind forecast for much of the UK.

Former Love Islander Amber Gill, Lioness and McDonald’s football ambassador Beth Mead and football freestyler Harriet Pavlou watched the match at a screening in Brighton.

Deborah Dilworth, head of women’s football at the Football Supporters Association, said planning to help England’s “awesome” fans at the tournament matches in Australia and New Zealand, started with last year’s Euro championships.

Former Love Islander Amber Gill, Lioness Beth Mead and football freestyler Harriet Pavlou attend a screening in Brighton (Lia Toby/PA)

They are “proud, full of voice and want to be as passionate and inclusive as possible” and there is a “relaxed” vibe among them, Ms Dilworth said.

She added: “England’s women’s fans are awesome.

“They are a diverse group of people, a real nice mix of people from different backgrounds, different roles, and some of these supporters here are diehard fans and do a lot of work in their community.”

She said a back-to-back tournament win by the Lionesses “would be insane, and I would love to see it because the party would be unreal”.