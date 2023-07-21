What the papers say – July 21

British newspapers

The ongoing Nigel Farage bank scandal continues in the British papers on Friday, alongside new court documents on the Duke of York.

The Daily Telegraph, The Times and the Daily Mail say the NatWest chief executive has apologised to Nigel Farage over the closure of his bank accounts.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: Bank boss says sorry to Farage over accounts#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/18bnynAT30 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 20, 2023

TIMES: NatWest’s boss says sorry over Farage row #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/vbb8iKRfoj — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 20, 2023

MAIL: Apology (of sorts) from Coutts ….but silence from BBC #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4TqAUxnm5G — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 20, 2023

According to new court documents, the Daily Mirror says Andrew visited Jeffrey Epstein while he was under house arrest.

The Guardian reports taxpayers will pay for a 45% pay rise to the royal family despite the cost-of-living crisis.

Guardian front page, Friday 21 July 2023: Taxpayer to fund 45% pay rise for royals despite cost of living crisis pic.twitter.com/4wlPGWPe9G — The Guardian (@guardian) July 20, 2023

The Sun says ITV has beat the BBC in a bid for Josie Gibson, who will appear on I’m A Celebrity, rather than Strictly Come Dancing.

On tomorrow's front page: This Morning star Josie Gibson signs for I'm a Celeb after ITV see off rival bid from Strictly Come Dancing https://t.co/ggLB1QFgL2 pic.twitter.com/itor6lyzyJ — The Sun (@TheSun) July 20, 2023

The i relays a warning from UK’s top medics who say one in six people will be stuck on NHS waiting lists if doctor strikes continue.

Friday's front page: 1 in 6 people will be stuck on NHS waiting lists if doctor strikes continue, warn UK's top medics #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/eC9ZYk4hb6 — i newspaper (@theipaper) July 20, 2023

One of the biggest offshore wind farm projects has been halted due to surging costs, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, for Friday 21 July pic.twitter.com/XWKWyDS1ev — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 20, 2023

The Independent leads with their investigation into a now closed Berkshire mental health hospital who were treating patients like “animals”.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Closed: Hospital we exposed for treating patients ‘like animals’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/hX6rEjjA4Q — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 20, 2023

The Daily Express features fury over plans to scrap a tax break on pensions.

Front Page – Fury over plan to axe pension tax break#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/Mombn2GnTA pic.twitter.com/If3Zoyxrep — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 20, 2023

Metro says Just Stop Oil activists were met by counter-protesters who surrounded them with a human chain.

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? JUST STOP FOILED ? Eco activists 'kettled' by rival group#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/az9Qa8XRQr — Metro (@MetroUK) July 20, 2023