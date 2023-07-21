Teen who recovered from broken back completes charity Eiffel Tower climb

Filip Cegar and Eiffel Tower

A teenager who broke his back in a sledging accident has successfully scaled the Eiffel Tower for a charity fundraiser.

Filip Cegar, 13, of Aberdeen, had to learn to walk again after being thrown from his sledge and breaking both his breastbone and back in Bieldside, near Aberdeen, last December.

The Cults Academy pupil underwent months of rehabilitation and decided that when he recovered he would raise £2,000 for the Archie Foundation as a thank you to the team at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital (RACH) who cared for him.

FIlip climbed 674 steps up the Eiffel Tower on Wednesday with his fundraising total sitting at just over £4100 – more than double his original target.

Filip admiring the view from the Eiffel Tower (Big Partnership/PA)

“The climb was excellent, the queue was not too long and climbing up to the first two levels was smooth,” he said.

“The elevator took us to the top of the Eiffel Tower and we had the most amazing view of a beautiful sunset.

“I have always wanted to visit Paris so this was a dream come true.

“I was so happy to get to the top of the stairs and I can’t believe how much money has been raised.

Filip Cegar had to work hard to rehabilitate after breaking his back in a sledging accident (Big Partnership/PA)

“I would like to thank everyone who has donated to my JustGiving page in aid of the Archie Foundation.”

After a well deserved rest, Filip and his family are now enjoying some downtime at Disneyland Paris.

Following his accident last year, surgeons at RACH had to realign Filip’s spine and fix his spinal cord in place to prevent any further damage in what was the first operation of its kind to be carried out in Aberdeen.

Filip was then transferred to the Queen Elizabeth National Spine Injuries Unit in Glasgow where he had to learn to walk again, although he was allowed to go home on Christmas Eve to enjoy the festivities with his family.

The money he raised through his charity climb will now be used to buy a recliner for the High Dependency Unit at RACH to allow families like Filip’s to sit by their child’s bedside in comfort.

Any leftover cash will be used to help fund a room in the Archie Foundation’s Family Centre, where families can stay at no cost while their children are treated.

Lynn Brooks, partnership manager at the Archie Foundation, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to hear Filip has completed his fundraising challenge and has raised such a fantastic amount.

“He is an inspirational young man who has made an incredible recovery after a particularly traumatic accident on his sledge.

“Filip and his family can be assured that the money has has raised will be put to extremely good use.”