Nigel Farage bank account closure story ‘clarified and updated’, says BBC

If @BBCSimonJack thinks this is all over, I have some bad news for him.

His colleague @BBCRosAtkins has already admitted on air that his original reporting was inaccurate.

My formal complaint be lodged accordingly. I want an apology. pic.twitter.com/5L9Melk0mH

— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 21, 2023