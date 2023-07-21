Jurassic Coast walkers warned after large landslip in Dorset

PLEASE BE AWARE that there has been a large landslip at #Seatown, Dorset overnight. @DorsetCouncilUK are aware.

Be cautious and do not put yourself at risk. If you are in these areas, stay away from cliff edges and do not sit at the base of cliffs.

