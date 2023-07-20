State opening of Parliament set for November

The 2023 State Opening of Parliament, His Majesty the King’s first as Monarch, will take place on 7 November.#StateOpening and the King’s Speech marks the start of the parliamentary year.

? Find out more about the ceremony in this free publication https://t.co/1QiCqbGGIX pic.twitter.com/aMWOwbH8Wj

— House of Lords (@UKHouseofLords) July 20, 2023