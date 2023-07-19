William to visit New York to attend Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit

The Prince of Wales

The Prince of Wales will travel to the US to attend the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, where the 2023 finalists of his environmental awards will be named.

William will fly to New York for a two-day visit in September for a number of events including the summit, where the 15 solutions to “repair the planet” will be unveiled.

The heir to the throne was due to attend the inaugural summit, held last year in New York, but was unable to travel as the royal family were observing royal mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the first Earthshot Prize awards ceremony at Alexandra Palace in October 2021 (Alberto Pezzali/PA)

The Earthshot Prize aims to discover and scale-up groundbreaking solutions to repair the planet and £1 million in prize money will be presented to the winners in five categories, or Earthshots – Protect and restore nature; Clean our air; Revive our oceans; Build a waste-free world; and Fix our climate.

Singapore will host the third awards ceremony in November, after prize-giving events were staged in Boston last year and London’s Alexandra Palace in 2021.

William will begin his official trip on September 18, and the summit, which is taking place during New York Climate Week and the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly, will be held the following day.

It will bring together previous Earthshot Prize winners and finalists with policymakers, global business leaders, philanthropists and climate activists to scale their innovative solutions.