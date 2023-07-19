Tories complain about Standard’s ‘clear mockery’ of their London mayoralty pick

Mayor of London election

The Conservatives have complained to the Evening Standard about its “contemptible” front page coverage of the selection of Susan Hall as their candidate to be London mayor.

Deputy party chairman Nickie Aiken said the selection of the full-page picture of the London Assembly member was “clear mockery”, suggesting there was a “whiff of misogyny”.

Susan Hall has been unveiled as the Tory candidate who will challenge Sadiq Khan in next year’s London mayoral elections #frontpage?️https://t.co/xgZUoS6hl6 pic.twitter.com/Q2RjXb4VDY — Evening Standard (@EveningStandard) July 19, 2023

The accompanying headline asked “And the winner is?”, with text suggesting that Labour incumbent Sadiq Khan is “odds-on to seal third victory”.

Tory party chairman Greg Hands backed Ms Aiken’s complaint to Standard editor Dylan Jones, saying the coverage was “extremely disappointing”.

In her letter shared on Twitter, Ms Aiken said: “I am writing to you to express my sincere disappointment in your front page today.

“Your choice of photo of Susan Hall is a clear mockery, and it is contemptible, especially as the first female candidate for London mayor from either of the two main parties.”

V disappointed by the photo used by @EveningStandard of @Councillorsuzie announcing she’s @Conservatives candidate for London Mayor. I’ve written to the editor expressing my concerns – whiff of #misogyny? I would have expected better from London’s daily. #misogyninpolitics pic.twitter.com/r41aPK1mqZ — Nickie Aiken MP #TwoCities (@twocitiesnickie) July 19, 2023

Ms Aiken said the councillor was “heavily encouraged” by the Standard photographer to pose with her arms in the air “despite expressing reluctance”.

She said other images were made available by the PA news agency, adding: “It therefore appears to me that this photograph was chosen with malicious intent.”