Strike by parking workers could disrupt world cycling event, says union

BMX cyclists

A union claims an international cycling event taking place in Glasgow next month faces disruption after council parking staff voted to strike.

GMB Scotland said 95% of a ballot of about 60 members in parking services at Glasgow City Council have backed industrial action for August 3 – when the UCI Cycling World Championships arrive in Scotland.

The union, which has the largest representation among union members in the council’s parking services, said the mandate for industrial action threatens city-wide disruption during the event when illegally parked cars could hamper cyclists and obstruct road races.

It comes after unions rejected the latest pay offer that local government leaders at Cosla said amounts to a 5.5% pay increase.

GMB Scotland senior organiser for public services, Keir Greenaway, said: “The overwhelming support for industrial action among our members in parking services should come as no surprise after they were offered a pay rise so far below the rate of inflation during an unprecedented cost-of-living crisis.

“The World Cycling Championships should be an opportunity to showcase our country around the globe and to risk it being disrupted by failing to properly recognise the work of our members is an appalling act of self-harm by our council leaders.

“When it was clear Cosla were unable, or unwilling, to negotiate a fair pay rise, we urged the Scottish Government to get involved to fund an improved offer. That intervention is even more urgently needed now.”