Parents found guilty of causing death of five-month-old daughter

Ava Mae Collard

A mother and father have been found guilty of causing the death of their five-month-old daughter.

Ava Mae Collard was found to have multiple rib, collarbone and femur fractures as well as severe trauma to the side of her head after she died on March 1 2020, Staffordshire Police said.

Her parents, Joshua Collard and Rebecca Grocott, said they did not know how the injuries were sustained and later denied harming her.

But, after a five-week trial at Stafford Crown Court, Collard, 30, and Grocott, 27, were found guilty on Tuesday of causing their daughter’s death and several other offences.

Rebecca Grocott, who appears to have a tattoo reading ‘Ava’ on her neck, was found guilty of causing her baby daughter’s death (Staffordshire Police/PA)

Detective Constable Emily Hanlon, of Staffordshire Police’s Child Protection and Exploitation Team, said: “This was a truly tragic case in which five-month-old Ava died as a result of the actions of two people who should have protected her.

“I would like to thank all of those involved in securing justice for Ava Mae.

“Our thoughts continue to remain with everyone affected by Ava Mae’s death.”

The trial heard that paramedics were called to the family home in Stone on February 27 2020, and they then called police to report that Ava Mae was in cardiac arrest.

Paramedics treated the baby in an ambulance but she later died in hospital.

Ava Mae’s father, Joshua Collard, had denied harming the five-month-old (Staffordshire Police/PA)

Following an investigation into her death and a post-mortem examination, her parents were arrested on March 25 2020.

Collard, of Stafford, and Grocott, of Stone, were found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child, causing or allowing serious physical harm to a child, and two counts of assaulting, ill-treating, neglecting or abandoning a child or young person to cause unnecessary suffering or injury.