More than 100,000 appointments cancelled due to latest strike by junior doctors

Junior doctors and members of the British Medical Association on the picket line outside Leeds General Infirmary at the start of the latest strike on July 13

More than 100,000 hospital appointments and procedures in England were cancelled due to the latest strike by junior doctors, figures show.

Some 101,977 inpatient and outpatient appointments had to be rescheduled as a result of the industrial action that took place from July 13 to 18.

A further 1,160 mental health and learning disability appointments were rescheduled, along with 186 appointments at community hospitals, meaning a total of 103,323 appointments did not take place.

The figures are likely to underestimate the true scale of disruption, which was part of a long-running dispute over pay, as not all NHS trusts were able to supply data for publication by NHS England.

The number of inpatient and outpatient hospital appointments cancelled since the current spell of industrial action began in December 2022 now stands at 698,813.

Together with additional cancellations in mental health, learning disability and community settings, the overall cumulative total has now passed 750,000.

NHS national medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis said: “These figures show the huge ongoing impact of industrial action for patients and their families, and the scale of disruption is likely to be even greater, with many services avoiding scheduling appointments for strike days.

“We are continuing to see a massive cumulative impact on NHS services and our hard-working staff as they do all they can to maintain safe patient services while tackling a record backlog.

“Ahead of strikes tomorrow, people should continue to use 999 for life-threatening situations, and for everything else, use 111 online or community services such as GPs or pharmacies.”

Thousands of consultants across England will begin a 48-hour strike over pay at 7am on Thursday.