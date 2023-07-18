What the papers say – July 18

British newspapers

The new Alzheimer’s drug, donanemab, that slows the symptoms of the disease leads the majority of the papers on Tuesday.

The Daily Express and the Daily Mail call the new Alzheimer’s drug a “turning point”, with both mastheads saying it slows the rate of mental decline by up to 60%.

Front page: New drug is 'turning point' in dementia fight

The Guardian leads with the “life-changing” news about the Alzheimer’s drug with experts urging regulators to approve the treatment quickly.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 18 July 2023: Clamour to approve drugs hailed as 'turning point' on Alzheimers

The i joins the praise of the new drug, reporting that it could be available via the NHS by 2025.

Tuesday's front page: Breakthrough Alzheimer's drug could be available on NHS by 2025

Alongside a story on the Alzheimer’s drug, The Times says the BBC will face an official review into their “unsustainable” licence fee model.

The Times: BBC faces official review of 'unsustainable' licence fee model

The Daily Mirror leads with five Labour mayors who are claiming rail bosses broke a law by closing ticket offices, and will take them to court if they do not reopen them.

The Sun reports on TV presenter Melanie Sykes’s autism diagnosis as she “self identifies” as having Tourette’s syndrome.

The Daily Telegraph relays a message from Defence Secretary Ben Wallace who said the UK will stick to its commitment of investing in technology rather than more troops.

Daily Telegraph: Wallace: UK will pay for tanks but not troops

The Financial Times says the EU are investigating Microsoft over “unfairly” bundling their Teams video software with their Microsoft Office software.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 18 July

A car driver took on Just Stop Oil protesters in London, pushing them off the street as they held 15 protests aiming to slow London’s major roads, according to the Metro.

Tomorrow's Paper Today — JUST SHOVE OFF — Man takes on Just Stop Oil eco-mob bringing capital to a halt