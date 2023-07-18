National Galleries of Scotland extension to open in September

National Gallery of Scotland

A multimillion-pound extension to the National Galleries of Scotland featuring more than 100 works of art will open to the public in September.

The 10 new galleries will be filled with key works from the nation’s art collection, offering more than double the physical display space within the A-listed building in Edinburgh.

The £38.6 million extension, adjoining the East Princes Street Gardens, will include pieces by pioneering Scottish artists such as William McTaggart, Anne Redpath, Phoebe Anna Traquair, Charles Rennie Mackintosh and the Glasgow Boys.

Early photographs of Scotland’s capital will be on show alongside majestic Highland landscapes, with examples from the Scottish Colourists among other major works from the first half of the 20th century.

The Scottish Government contributed £15.25m to the project, with £6.89m coming from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the rest through a fundraising campaign.

National Galleries of Scotland director-general Sir John Leighton said: “This project has been driven by an ambition to transform the experience of visiting the National and to show the extraordinary collections of Scottish art with pride in beautiful, new, light-filled spaces.

“We believe that we have created a National Gallery that is more open, engaging and inviting than ever before.

“Whether immersing themselves in the highly romantic paintings of the Scottish Highlands, taking part in a family day or just enjoying the views, all are welcome to come and discover.

The Glasgow Boys painted a picture of real life. Take a closer look at Guthrie's authentic study of agricultural work in our short film: https://t.co/irt3TTpHb3 ?️ : 'A Hind's Daughter' 1883, Sir James Guthrie pic.twitter.com/cAd5n5fVdD — National Galleries of Scotland (@NatGalleriesSco) May 22, 2022

“We are incredibly grateful to all our funders including the Scottish Government, the National Lottery Heritage Fund, key trusts and foundations, our patrons, American patrons and friends as well as the many private individuals and donors who have been so generous in supporting this project.”

Culture minister Christina McKelvie said: “The National Galleries of Scotland has the world’s finest collection of Scottish art and I’m delighted that the new galleries will now have space to show this off to a wide national and international public.

“We have supported this redevelopment project from the start with a significant contribution of £15.25 million and it’s wonderful to see this will open soon so the public can enjoy these new galleries.”

National Lottery Heritage Fund chief executive Eilish McGuinness said: “We are proud to have been part of the transformation of the National, which has been a source of inspiration and learning for over 150 years and holds a special place in the hearts of the Scottish people, and throughout the UK.

“Thanks to players of the National Lottery we have supported the project with a £6.89 million grant, from its earliest stages of planning, developing ideas and working with the team in delivering this complex and imaginative project.