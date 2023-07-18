Giggs hoping to ‘rebuild life’ after domestic abuse charges dropped

Ryan Giggs

Ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs is “relieved” at being cleared of domestic violence allegations made by his ex-girlfriend after charges were dropped.

Kate Greville told police and lawyers she did not want to go through the ordeal of a second trial after jurors failed to reach verdicts in the high-profile first trial last year, Manchester Crown Court heard.

Giggs, 49, was not in court on Tuesday as lawyers said there was no longer any realistic prospect of conviction and it was not in the public interest for Giggs to go on trial for a second time over allegations made by Ms Greville and her sister Emma.

Peter Wright KC, prosecuting, offered no evidence against Giggs at the 20-minute hearing as the allegations were formally dropped.

Judge Hilary Manley entered “not guilty” verdicts on the charges of coercive and controlling behaviour and assault against Kate Greville and common assault of her sister.

Giggs had been accused of controlling behaviour over a three-year period involving Ms Greville.

He was also accused of assault by “losing control” and headbutting Ms Greville and the common assault of Emma Greville by elbowing her in the jaw, during a row at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 2020.

Giggs denied the offences and underwent a month-long trial, ending last August when the jury failed to reach any verdicts, and a retrial was scheduled to begin on July 31.

But on Tuesday, prosecutor Peter Wright KC told Manchester Crown Court that the case had been considered at the highest levels at the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and a decision had been made not to proceed with a second trial.

Mr Wright said Giggs’ ex-girlfriend Kate Greville had “indicated an unwillingness” to give evidence in a re-trial as giving evidence in the first trial had “taken its toll” on her and her sister Emma.

Mr Wright said: “This is not a decision taken lightly.”

Chris Daw KC, defending Giggs, said: “Mr Giggs is deeply relieved the prosecution has finally come to an end after almost three years in which he’s been fighting throughout to clear his name.

“He has always been innocent of these charges – there’s been very, very many lies told about him in court.”

A retrial had been scheduled to begin at the end of this month (Danny Lawson/PA)

At a series of hearings earlier this year, the court was told of difficulties the prosecution had faced in proceeding with the re-trial.

These included Kate Greville’s reluctance to now go through with a second trial.

Earlier this month, Mr Wright, at a court hearing which could not be reported at the time, said: “What she (Ms Greville) has indicated is a wish not to give evidence by reason of her own mental and physical wellbeing, so seriously affected by the process.

“You may recollect at the previous trial for example she gave evidence over a considerable period of time, cross-examined for what was three days, and during the course of that process she was both visibly distressed, weary, and expressed the view that she had felt violated by the defendant’s conduct and in giving evidence while maintaining her account, demonstrating a growing frustration in terms of the process.

“I make the observation, a general observation, ambivalence on the part of complainants in these circumstances is not an unknown phenomenon to the courts.”

Judge Manley told the prosecutor the question of whether Ms Greville was willing to co-operate or not had to be decided.

She added: “The position can’t continue indefinitely.”

Mr Wright said: “This is a matter that’s been considered at a senior level both regionally and nationally within the CPS, notwithstanding any objective assessment of the seriousness of the allegations.

“What is underlying this is the further general principal consideration of the prosecution of the alleged abusive men so far as coercive and controlling behaviour is considered, the wearing down of complainants, is not to be interpreted by the public and by men as a passport to an acquittal – is that underlying question of considerable public interest that we are continuing with.”

But Mr Daw, defending Giggs, told the hearing: “As it stands, the prosecution has no case.

Giggs’ defence said the prosecution had no case (Peter Powell/PA)

“The position we submit is: what matters is the interests of justice.

“What we have here is an attempt to cobble together a case built on hearsay and an unwilling witness almost three years after the event.

“This is not about the public interest.”

A spokeswoman for the CPS said: “At all stages we keep cases under careful review, to ensure our legal test is met. This means there must be a realistic prospect of conviction based upon the available evidence and a prosecution is in the public interest.

“We have determined there is no longer sufficient evidence available to proceed in respect of the controlling or coercive behaviour charge and that it is no longer in the public interest to prosecute the remaining assault charges.

“This decision was made following detailed discussions with Greater Manchester Police and consultation with the complainants.

“It is not the function of the CPS to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for the criminal court to consider.”

During Giggs’ time at Old Trafford, Manchester United won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups.